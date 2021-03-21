Florida leads surge of variant cases in US; death in Denmark draws more scrutiny for AstraZeneca vaccine: COVID-19 live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz and Jordan Culver, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One person has died and another was critically ill with blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage Sunday after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, authorities in Denmark say.

The two developed severe symptoms within 14 days after vaccination, the Capital Region of Denmark, which operates public hospitals, told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended in several European countries last week amid reports of blood clots in a small number of patients, but the European Medicines Agency subsequently said the vaccine was safe and effective.

"We prioritize reports of suspected serious side effects such as these," Tanja Erichsen, a director at the Danish Medicines Agency, said on Twitter. "We are in the process of dealing with the two specific cases."

On Thursday, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said the benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 "outweigh the possible risks." Germany, France, Italy and Spain were among nations saying they would resume using the vaccine.

Also in the news:

►Kent Taylor, founder of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, took his own life last week, his family said. Details were not released, but he had been racked by post-COVID 19 symptoms that his family said became unbearable.

►India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering.

►Bill and Esther Ilnisky died minutes apart of COVID-19 this month at a Palm Beach County hospice. He was 88, she 92. Their 67th wedding anniversary would have been this weekend.

►One in four Americans in recent weeks has seen someone blame Asian people for the coronavirus epidemic, a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds. The nationwide survey was taken Thursday and Friday, in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Georgia of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.

►Republican Julia Letlow won Louisiana's 5th Congressional District election Saturday in a landslide less than three months after her husband, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, died from COVID complications before he could take office.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 29.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 542,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 123 million cases and 2.7 million deaths. More than 156.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 124.4 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Miami Beach, overrun by spring breakers, declares state of emergency

Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency in its entertainment district because of an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city. A curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and will last at least until the same time Tuesday, Miami Beach Interim City Manager Raul Aguila said. All restaurants, bars, and businesses are required to be closed by 8 p.m. The decision, Aguila said, is necessary to protect residents and spring breakers alike.

"At the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed in the entertainment district," Aguila said. "Folks, this is not an easy decision to make. We are doing that to protect the public health and safety."

Morgan Hines

Florida leads surge of variant cases

Florida on Sunday became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants. The U.S. reported another 834 variant cases since Thursday alone and now has 6,638 known cases, with almost 6,400 of them being of the B.1.1.7 type, the one first found in the United Kingdom, CDC data show.

Florida reported another 158 cases, bringing its tally to 1,070 even as the state's coronavirus infections have been trending down. Florida leads the country in B.1.1.7 as well as the P.1 variant first seen in Brazil.

Other states dramatically increased their tallies of known variants, with Connecticut adding 111 cases to reach 291 and Georgia adding 101 cases to reach 367. Utah tripled its known case count, reporting 99 new cases to reach 151; Tennessee more than doubled its tally, adding 85 cases to reach 157.

The nation's total of known coronavirus variants has roughly doubled since March 9.

-- Mike Stucka

Supply-chain disruption, cargo backlog further impacts from the coronavirus

U.S. businesses are waiting months instead of the usual weeks for a delivery from China. Frustrated customers have no idea when the goods they're seeking to buy will be available. Meanwhile, dozens of container ships sit anchored off the California coast, unable to unload their cargo.

Who's to blame? The coronavirus, of course.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain since early 2020, when it prompted factories throughout China to close. Then American consumers forced to stay home starting with the March lockdowns changed their buying habits — instead of clothes, they bought electronics, fitness equipment and home improvement products. U.S. companies responded by flooding reopened Asian factories with orders, leading to a chain reaction of congestion and snags at ports and freight hubs across the country as the goods began arriving.

As production surged in Asia, more ships began arriving in the fall at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and other West Coast cities than the gateways could handle. Dozens of ships holding as many as 14,000 containers have sat offshore, some of them for over a week.

“With this type of backlog, it will take several weeks to work through that. It doesn’t go away,'' said Shanton Wilcox, a manufacturing adviser with PA Consulting. "And new ships are sailing to the U.S. even as we speak.”

-- The Associated Press

Telemedicine's boom may not end with pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of the American health care system, but nothing changed quite as drastically as the rise of telemedicine. While virtual care existed before COVID-19, the practice boomed after state-mandated stay-at-home orders and has since remained strong.

Prior to the pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts received about 200 telehealth claims per day. That number reached up to 40,0000 claims per day from April to May 2020, and the insurer is still receiving about 30,000 claims per day almost a year later, according to spokesperson Amy McHugh. Athenahealth, a health tech company, released an interactive dashboard that delivered insights on telehealth trends from 18.4 million virtual appointments by 60,000 providers.

“The pandemic has necessitated a new era in medicine in which telehealth appointments are a core aspect of the patient-provider relationship,” said Jessica Sweeney-Platt, the company's vice president of research and editorial strategy.

Adrianna Rodriguez

Cancun tourism in recovery mode as pandemic fatigue drives reservations

The Mexican tourism center of Cancun is seeing a spike in visitors as vaccinated vacationers and those with pandemic fatigue book getaways. Cancun's tourism board is projecting 300,000 visitors from the United States in March based on results so far and reservations for the next two weeks. That's more than the 222,731 in March 2020, when the pandemic took hold, but below 464,569 pre-pandemic visitors in March 2019.

Indianapolis nurse Harmony Godsey, who is vaccinated, and five friends paid about $850 per person for a round-trip flight, oceanfront room for four nights and all meals and alcoholic beverages. "It really was only able to happen, honestly, because of COVID for it being so inexpensive,'' she said.

Dawn Gilbertson

Vaccine rollout: Slower might work better

The first three months of the vaccine rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. A new analysis found states such as South Carolina, Florida and Missouri that raced ahead of others to offer the vaccine to ever-larger groups of people have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut. The explanation may be that the rapid expansion of eligibility caused a surge in demand too big for some states to handle, spreading confusion, frustration and resignation among many people.

“The infrastructure just wasn’t ready. It kind of backfired,” said Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, an infectious disease physician and health data specialist at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. “In the rush to satisfy everyone, governors satisfied few and frustrated many.”

Health experts: Crowds at NCAA Tournament could fuel surge

Indianapolis celebrated the city's largest event since the pandemic began as it hosted the opening round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend, but revelry surrounding the games is causing consternation among public health experts. Most people said they felt safe, especially at the games themselves, where facilities are restricted to 25% of their normal capacity or less. The busy downtown streets drew vendors who have seen little business over the past year, from pop-up clothing retailers to a troop of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

But gatherings worried public health experts, who fear they could undermine the rigorous health and safety protocols the NCAA and Indianapolis officials have put in place to keep the tournament safe under unprecedented conditions.

Read the full story.

– Tony Cook and Holly V. Hays, Indianapolis Star

CDC report: Most states struggle to vaccinate vulnerable communities

Vulnerable counties tend to have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released last week. The study looked at vaccine administration data for more than 49 million U.S. residents from December 2020 to March 1 and found that, on average, less vulnerable counties had a vaccination rate 2.5 percentage points higher than counties with high social vulnerability.

Researchers found the largest disparities in counties that ranked high in socioeconomic vulnerability, such as high rates of poverty or unemployment.

– Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Florida leads surge of variant cases in the United States

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO dies from suicide after COVID-19 struggle

    Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and the company say he took his own life after suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.

  • Florida COVID update for Sunday: Over 2.7 million fully vaccinated, 32 more people dead

    The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,987 new confirmed cases and 32 total deaths Sunday, case and death numbers in the same range as last Sunday.

  • China donates 400,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Niger

    China donated 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm to Niger on Sunday, the first vaccines the West African nation has received, Niger's presidency said. Vaccinations have been slow to get started in many African countries, which are primarily relying on free vaccines from COVAX, a programme backed by the World Health Organization and other international organisations.

  • The Latest: Arkansas Gov: end of mask mandate at month's end

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he believes his proposal to remove a mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will take place as planned at the end of the month. On CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Hutchinson said goals he announced in February to lift the mask mandate, which include a positivity rate below 10%, or fewer than 750 hospitalizations, are being met and he believes the mask requirement will be lifted. Hutchinson said he believes people will continue wearing masks when social distancing is not possible or they are otherwise at risk of virus exposure.

  • Protests erupt across Europe over COVID-19 restrictions

    Several European cities saw anti-lockdown protests on Saturday, with some leading to clashes between demonstrators and police. Why it matters: As case numbers and variants in Europe surge, the vaccine rollout has been sluggish and countries have gone back into lockdown. The protests are part of the rising frustration with COVID-19 restrictions on the continent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Around 20,000 people filled the streets of the German city of Kassel to protest the lockdown, Deutsche Welle reports. Several protestors attacked members of the security forces, which then deployed water cannons and pepper spray against the crowd. In Berlin, 500 demonstrators came out, though they were ultimately outnumbered by police. The demonstrations come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany would have pull an "emergency brake" on easing restrictions, AP reports.Thousands of protestors also turned out in London on Saturday to protest the months-long lockdown, the same day as Members of Parliament called for lifting the restriction on those demonstrating, NPR reports. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is illegal to gather to protest.Demonstrators clashed with police, with Scotland Yard ultimately reporting 36 arrests, most for breaches of COVID-19 safety restrictions, per The Independent. Smaller protests also took place in other parts of Europe. In Helsinki, 400 maskless people demonstrated against the imposed restrictions, according to France 24.In Vienna, approximately 1,000 protestors gathered near the city's central train station to protest. Several were reprimanded by the police for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

    Britain has hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than half of all adults having had at least one injection, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday, making it the world's first major economy to achieve that level of innoculation. Britain's vaccine roll-out, which has raced ahead of those in the European Union and the United States, means the country is on track to ease lockdown measures and re-open the economy in line with its plan, Hancock said. "The vaccination programme is our route out of the pandemic," Hancock told Sky News on Saturday.

  • Israeli court upholds school's barring of COVID refusenik teacher

    An Israeli court on Sunday upheld a school's decision to bar a teaching assistant who had refused to show proof she had been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, in what could be a test case as the country reopens after its vaccine drive. A court spokeswoman said she believed it was Israel's first ruling on COVID-19 policy in the workplace, though it could still be overturned on appeal. Some Israeli schools, in reopening, have required that their staff show proof either of vaccination or negative once-weekly COVID-19 tests.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: State passes 2 million cases as 5,105 are reported

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 64 new deaths. Of those who died, 62 were residents.

  • European summer holidays could be off until Covid vaccine rates catch up with UK

    Summer holidays in Europe could be off until vaccination rates on the continent catch up with the UK, under plans being considered by a Government taskforce. The group, led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, is due to publish a report in three weeks' time on how to restart foreign tourism. It is expected to propose a traffic light-style system that could allow British holidaymakers quarantine-free travel to "green list" low-risk countries. However, a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping Europe amid disarray over its vaccination programme risks it being a “traffic light system with no countries on the green list” when foreign travel is scheduled to resume on May 17, according to a taskforce insider. Scientists have warned ministers that variants entering Britain is the biggest danger as the virus surges among unvaccinated Europeans compounded by the continent's less comprehensive Covid-19 sequencing that makes it less able to detect new strains before they spread. “The taskforce is looking at vaccination rates, prevalence of the virus and variants. It will set out a framework for restarting travel but at the moment there are serious concerns among the scientists. I don’t see there being much travel in May,” said a Government source. However, the UK Government is also in talks with the US to establish a pilot travel corridor as two countries in the top five in the world for vaccinations. Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to reopen travel in mid-May when he hopes all US adults will have been offered a vaccination. More than 100 million have so far had a jab. Israel and Singapore have also been identified as countries where vaccination levels could enable travel to resume more quickly. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Sunday that it's still "premature" to book foreign summer holidays. “Our number one consideration is that even though the UK is almost leading the world on vaccination rates, it is really important we don't import new variants and undermine all that hard work,” he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "I haven't booked my holiday, I will wait to see what the responses from those taskforces in April. I think it would be premature to do that, it would be potentially risky, we're seeing growing variants." Under the proposals being considered by the global travel taskforce, the ban on non-essential travel is likely to continue for “red list” countries with travellers facing at least 10 days in quarantine, possibly in government-approved hotels, and a compulsory series of three Covid-19 tests. Travellers returning from amber list countries are likely to have to undergo pre-departure tests followed by home quarantine but could be released on the fifth day if they test negative for Covid-19. The green list country criteria is proving the most contentious. Travel industry chiefs want few if any restrictions but Government scientists are believed to be pushing back and want testing and Covid-19 vaccination certificates for holidaymakers on any flights or journeys. “Testing could still be a part of it even for the green list and for those who have been vaccinated. The cost could put a holiday out of the reach of many families,” said a source. Scientists are concerned that other European countries do not have the same “gold standard” Covid-19 gene sequencing as the UK to enable them to effectively identify new variants, which could hold those countries back from being put on the green list.

  • Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall

    HPD says no evidence of a shooting was found and no injuries were reported after panic erupted among shoppers on social media.

  • Transcript: Rob Portman on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman that aired Sunday, March 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

    Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. A total of 20,428 cases were recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122. Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March, at a time when the nationwide daily infection rate was below 10,000.

  • Travelers need to stop faking disabilities. It's hurting people who DO have them

    Flying is often so unpleasant that passengers feel justified in lying about illnesses. But it's time to rein in the fake-disability problem.

  • See Ghostface Killah, Raekwon Face Off in Wu-Tang-Filled Verzuz Battle

    Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck and RZA all appear during rappers' much-anticipated livestream

  • Florida sees 3,987 new cases and 29 more deaths

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported 3,987 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and another 29 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19. The state has now reported 2,008,349 cases since the pandemic began. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world. As of Sunday, more than 29.7 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 541,900 people ...

  • Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law

    Police in Brazil are starting to employ a dictatorship-era national security law against critics of President Jair Bolsonaro, while lawyers and activists rally to provide them with legal help and accuse the government of trying to silence dissent. On Friday, demonstrators challenged police in the capital by parading with anti-Bolsonaro signs a day after four protesters were detained. The national security law, which dates from 1983, near the end of the country's military dictatorship, makes it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger.

  • Blake Griffin expected to make debut with Nets vs. Wizards

    Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night against Washington. The Nets signed the six-time All-Star on March 8 but wanted to gradually prepare him to play after he had been inactive during his final weeks in Detroit. Griffin has been working out with the Nets but has sat out five games due to what the team called left knee injury management.

  • Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 29

    There were plenty of goals in Matchweek 29 despite an abbreviated slate of matches, as the Premier League put a bow on March with four action-packed contests.

  • Schools already testing students and staff for coronavirus say it's crucial to in-person class: 'It's worth it'

    President Biden is sending $10 billion for coronavirus testing to help reopen schools. But which tests are best? Screening programs vary.

  • Turkish police frees politician after detention in assembly

    Turkish police on Sunday detained a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician who was staging a days-long protest in parliament. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, refused to leave parliament after he was stripped of his status and immunity as lawmaker on Wednesday. The party said around 100 police officers entered parliament to detain him.