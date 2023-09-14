Death and disappearance of British volunteers in Ukraine exposes rivalry in foreign legion

In the fields around Komyshuvakha, a bomb-wrecked village outside the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, police are looking for a British man’s body. The search area lies close to the Russian front line, and over the last 18 months of the war, fighting has raged back and forth.

Yet the man they are looking for is not thought to have died during combat. Daniel Burke, a former Para who went to Ukraine as a military volunteer last year, disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzia in early August. There was no sign of a robbery at his flat, and with no sightings of him since, family and friends now fear the worst.

With Ukrainian police already struggling with hundreds of missing persons cases as a result of the war, resources for investigating what happened are limited.

Mr Burke, however, is not the only Briton on the Ukrainian police caseload. Further east near the town of Bakhmut, the body of another military volunteer was recovered from a stretch of water. Jordan Chadwick, 31, a former Scots Guard from Burnley, had his hands tied behind his back.

The two cases are not currently linked. Chadwick’s body was found in late June, although his death was only disclosed last week by his mother Brenda, who told the BBC she was “devastated”.

The body of Jordan Chadwick, a former Scots Guard, was recovered from a stretch of water near the town of Bakhmut in June - UNPIXS

However, both cases do have one thing in common. Comrades fear the men may have been killed not by the Russians they had come to fight but by fellow foreign volunteers. In Mr Burke’s case, police are examining claims of a dispute over money and vehicles. In Chadwick’s case, reports have circulated that he was killed either during a petty argument or during a military “initiation” ceremony that went wrong.

Ukrainian investigators have not publicly commented on either case, nor has Britain’s Embassy in Kyiv, which can give only limited help in the war-torn country. But within the fraternity of British military volunteers serving in Ukraine, online chat groups are full of talk that the pair were victims of foul play.

Accurate or not, the speculation lays bare a murky side to life in the volunteers’ ranks - which have their share of misfits and hot-heads. Many volunteers complain that vetting for service in Ukraine is almost non-existent, allowing a minority of bad actors in.

“There are guys who shouldn’t be here - some with criminal records, some with PTSD, and some with drug and alcohol problems or who use steroids,” one volunteer told The Telegraph.

Among those seeking answers is Adam Holloway, Conservative MP and a former Grenadier Guardsman, who met Mr Burke in Ukraine last year and raised his case while visiting Kyiv again earlier this month. “Mr Burke had a brave and noble record, but any war can also attract those with psychiatric problems and people who just want to kill,” he said. “That can create a rough, tough culture, and I fear that these two cases may reflect that.”

Conservative MP and a former Grenadier Guardsman Adam Holloway says 'any war can attract those with psychiatric problems' - CAMERA PRESS/David Mansell

Mr Burke, 36, who was interviewed by The Telegraph last year, exemplifies the kind of peripatetic character drawn to take up arms in Ukraine. After serving in Afghanistan, he fought with Western-backed Kurdish anti-Isis fighters in Syria, before setting up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, the Dark Angels. He later switched to front-line evacuation work, complaining that commanding other volunteers was as stressful as fighting the enemy.

He was last seen on the evening of Friday August 11 when an Australian fellow volunteer, Nourine “Adam” Abdelfetah, dropped him off at his apartment. According to Mr Abdelfetah, Mr Burke complained of food poisoning and lent him his vehicle for use that weekend. Mr Abdelfetah said when he sought to return the vehicle on the Sunday, there was no sign of Mr Burke at his flat.

At first it was assumed that Mr Burke, who was known to enjoy a drink, might have gone on a weekend-long “bender”. But when there was still no sign of him the following day, a comrade of Mr Abdelfetah’s, Welsh volunteer James Sutton, contacted local police.

Daniel Burke (back left) set up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, known as the Dark Angels

Like many foreign military volunteers, Mr Burke used his public profile to attract online donations. He had talked of a US millionairess who was giving him nearly £8,000 per month, which could have sparked envy among his peers.

Meanwhile, friends of Mr Burke have pointed the finger of suspicion at Mr Abdelfetah and Mr Sutton, claiming they had a fall-out with him over money and vehicles. The pair say they have been the victims of “conspiracy theories” circulated online and that they have co-operated with police inquiries. Others speculate that Mr Burke might have been killed by pro-Russian sympathisers in Zaporizhzhia, but there is no known evidence of such groups targeting foreigners.

A source said police were now searching around Komyshuvakha, following CCTV analysis of Mr Burke’s vehicle’s movements on the day he went missing.

“For some reason the car stopped in the middle of nowhere outside Komyshuvakha and didn’t move for three hours,” the source said. “That’s where they’re looking to see if they can find a body.”

Similar intrigue surrounds the case of Chadwick, said to have been serving with the 50/50 Squad, a reconnaissance unit. A YouTube channel followed by many military volunteers in Ukraine claims that forensic examinations revealed that the water in his lungs did not match that in the water where he was found. The channel said Chadwick drowned in a “selection” test devised by a fellow volunteer who used to be in Britain’s SAS. Another source, however, told The Telegraph that Chadwick had been shot during a petty argument that had got out of hand.

The Foreign Office declined to comment on what lines of inquiry were being pursued in either case, or whether other volunteers were potential suspects. It continues to warn against travel to Ukraine because of the “high risks”.

Those were risks that the two men, as trained soldiers, chose to disregard. Whether they ever imagined such risks from their own side is another matter.

