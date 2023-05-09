‘Death disguised as candy;’ BCI identifies Ohio’s first case of rainbow fentanyl

For the first time, Ohio investigators say they have confiscated rainbow fentanyl.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) identified some drugs confiscated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as deadly colorful pills which are meant to look like candy. Yost said drug dealers are using “rainbow fentanyl” to drive addiction among young people.

>> Student arrested after threat made to Fairmont High School Monday evening

Over 1,000 of the brightly colored pills were seized as part of a Columbus-area drug trafficking investigation.

“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

Yost said the pills found in Franklin County originated in Mexico, but were confiscated before they could be distributed.

>> Recovery mission underway after man jumps into Great Miami River after crash

While BCI previously identified fentanyl in multiple forms, the analysis marked their first instance of rainbow fentanyl.

The Attorney General urged Ohio law enforcement agencies to “stay mindful of hazards posed by fentanyl exposure” and use universal precautions.







