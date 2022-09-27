Death of dismembered woman stuffed in two suitcases in Brooklyn declared a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds

A woman who was dismembered and her body parts stuffed into two suitcases inside a Brooklyn apartment last week died from multiple stab wounds, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

The victim has not yet been formally identified but police believe her to be Daisa Johnson, a 21-year-old who lived in the apartment on Linwood St. near Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills and had been abused by her boyfriend, according to family and friends of the tenant.

A friend told the Daily News the woman had been trying to escape the relationship for a better life.

“He broke her ribs, her legs, a couple months ago,” Stephanie Harris said. “She came back, she was on crutches. And he broke her apartment down, broke the TVs in her apartment. And I cried to her, like ‘Listen, I don’t want to see you on the news.’

“He always said, ‘The only way you get out is when your mother’s gonna bury you, b---h.’”

On another occasion, the slender woman — barely 5 feet tall — was publicly beaten in a building hallway, the friend recalled.

The remains were found — along with a bloody meat cleaver — after concerned building security guards tried to check on the woman only to be turned away at the door by her boyfriend, who ran off before cops arrived and found the grisly scene, police said.

The boyfriend is being sought for questioning.