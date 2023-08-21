Death of driver found parked on Route 80 in Denville not considered suspicious, police say

State police are investigating the death of a truck driver found parked on the westbound shoulder of Route 80 Sunday afternoon in Denville.

Troopers responding to a report of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the highway near milepost 40.5 found the driver, Jonathan Vistren-Jaquez, 34, of Mexico, and confirmed he was dead, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry stated.

No other details were available Monday morning. Curry stated the incident "is under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time."

