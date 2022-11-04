Death during gene therapy study sparks questions

AccuWeather

The Nile, the world's second-longest river, has been in danger for half a century now, its flow dropping from 3,000 cubic meters per second to 2,830 cubic meters. Now, the river may have an even greater challenge: a submerged river delta as the rising Mediterranean Sea slowly takes over. A recent report shows that the Nile River Delta, the third most vulnerable place on the planet to climate change and related heat waves, could go underwater by the end of the century due to rising sea levels, ac