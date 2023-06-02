'It’s a death in their family': Shooting victims mourned at center for homeless services

The five victims of a string of shootings over the weekend in Mesa and Phoenix were longtime patrons of the Paz de Cristo, a homeless service provider.

Paz de Cristo Executive Director Jackie Shelley told The Arizona Republic each of them had come to the outreach center in Mesa at some point, some as long ago as 2014. The center provides daily evening meals, has shower services and helps with job assistance.

Shelley wasn’t certain that if all five victims were unsheltered but has seen them come to the center in need of its services. Shelly said the community is grieving the deaths of the four who were slain.

“For them, it’s a death in their family,” she said.

Shelly strives to make Paz de Cristo like an “oasis” for people who are unhoused to feel safe. “Because they are out there and experiencing trauma on a daily basis, we look at it as ‘what can we do to wrap around you and help you process this?'” Shelly said.

The shootings left four men dead and injured a woman.

Iren Shawndre Byers, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder after his arrest in connection with the shootings.

According to court documents, Byers told detectives he shot his victims because he thought they were drug users and homeless, which he frowned on. He didn't call for medical help for the people he shot because "they didn't deserve it," and he had no remorse for shooting them, detectives stated in the documents.

Byers is accused of killing within a four-hour period 41-year-old Nicholas Arnstad at a canal near 24th and Oak streets in Phoenix, and in Mesa 41-year-old Julian Cox at Beverly Park near Alma School Road, 41-year-old Stephen Young near Country Club Drive and Second Avenue, and 40-year-old John Swain near Main Street and South Extension Road.

Police: Suspect tied to 4 Phoenix, Mesa killings fueled by dislike of drug use, homelessness

Police also say Byers shot and wounded 36-year-old Angela Fonseca, who is hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police found her near Stewart and Main streets.

After his arrest, Byers told police he disliked drug users because his brother had abused fentanyl, according to court documents.

No new information on the case was available, which remains open, as of Thursday evening, according to Richard Encinas, Mesa Police Department spokesperson.

“The police department early in the investigation was looking at whether the victims were homeless and if that was one of the reasons Byers targeted them. We have not made that connection as the case has progressed,” Encinas told The Republic.

Byers was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He was not eligible for bail release because of the severity of the charges and because he represented a danger to the community, court documents stated.

Local leaders react to deadly shootings

“The circumstances of the shootings that occurred in Mesa last weekend are heartbreaking and deeply concerning," Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a prepared statement. "The hardships felt by those experiencing homelessness are unimaginable, and threats to personal safety are inexcusable. If anyone feels unsafe for any reason, we encourage them to call 911 immediately."

Shelley praised Mesa police for bringing in the resources necessary to track down the suspect.

“I think they saved a lot of lives for how they handled this and brought this to a swift conclusion,” she said.

Mesa’s Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, who represents the area where the shootings took place, expressed his gratitude to the police department for the quick work in arresting the suspect.

Heredia said he was “shocked” and saddened to hear about the deaths.

Phoenix-area homicides in May 2023: What we know

No one deserves to be shot for their situation, he said.

“To know that this person had that in mind, as far as targeting homeless folks, it’s sad to see.”

Heredia said the negative rhetoric around unsheltered people goes too far.

State Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa, who also represents the area, said she, too, was saddened by the shootings.

"We are facing serious issues with political and social negative rhetoric about very under-recognized communities and vulnerable ones," Austin said.

Mesa Councilmember Jenn Duff, who represents the area wheone of the shootings took place, said in a statement, “It is hard to imagine someone targeting the most vulnerable among us. My heart aches for the families of the victims.”

Homeless interactions in Mesa parks grow

At Beverly Park, the scene of some of the shootings, as well as other city parks, homeless interactions involving park rangers have escalated since 2020 and more so in the summer months.

City data shows the majority of interactions with park rangers are routine contacts, but some escalate to warnings and some end with assistance to services.

City employees have noticed an increase of unsheltered people in the parks. In an effort to address the issue, later this year Mesa will add cameras in parks that will connect to the Real Time Crime Center, Mesa's high-tech operations and dispatch hub.

The city will also add four park rangers to help with response times and make parks more accessible.

Giles encouraged unsheltered residents to seek help.

"The City of Mesa continues to increase resources to connect those experiencing homelessness with pathways to stable housing. We encourage those on the brink or already experiencing homelessness to call Mesa’s Hope Line at 480-644-HOPE for assistance finding a safe place to stay,” Giles said.

