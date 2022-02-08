Death of Fayetteville 10 month old ruled homicide; father arrested

Police lights.

A Fayetteville father was jailed Monday in the death of his 10-month-old son after an autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide, police said.

Trenton Terrell Powell, 23, of 1832 Gola Drive, was arrested about 7:30 a.m. Monday and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He is also charged with hit-and-run/leaving scene of property damage, driving without a license, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer, but it was not immediately known if those charges are related. Powell was being held without bail Tuesday in the Cumberland County jail.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to Powell’s home about 4 p.m. Feb. 3 on a report of an unresponsive child. The baby was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

At the time of the incident, the child was in the care of Powell, according to police.

