Death in Fayetteville student housing no longer investigated as suspicious

Police are no longer investigating as suspicious the death of a woman whose body was found during a welfare check at her home last week, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Friday.

According to a news release, an investigation by the city's Homicide Unit began after Fayetteville State University law enforcement discovered the woman's body about 4 p.m. Saturday. She was found at her home at the University Place Apartments, billed as student housing for upperclassmen on the FSU website. University police had been asked to check on her by her family, the release said.

The woman's name and cause of death were not released.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Death in Fayetteville student housing no longer deemed suspicious