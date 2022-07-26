Death on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County investigated as homicide

Jul. 25—A death at the Realization Point Trailhead on Flagstaff Road over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to a release, dispatchers received a call at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday about a body near the Realization Point trailhead on Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks' property.

First responders confirmed that there was a deceased female near the trailhead, just off the road.

On Monday, officials said that, "After preliminary investigation, we suspect foul play and are investigating this death as a homicide.

Investigators do believe the suspect or suspects knew the female, and officials do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. Officials have not publicly identified any persons of interest in the case.

The age and identity of the female has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office will also conduct an investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone witnessed unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or early Sunday morning is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.