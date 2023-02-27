Death of former star swimmer in the US Virgin Islands under police investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a onetime star swimmer in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jamie Cail, 42, who is originally from New Hampshire, was found dead by her boyfriend just after midnight on Feb. 21, according to the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

Police say the boyfriend found Cail on the floor of their home after returning from a local bar, and that he and a friend brought her to Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said.

Police did not offer further information on the nature of Cail’s “ailment.” Authorities also did not publicly identify Cail’s boyfriend.

The police department did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating Cail’s death, according to the police statement.

As a teenager, Cail won a gold medal in the 800 free relay when she swam as a member of the U.S. team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships, according to the swimming news website SwimSwam.

She won the California High School State Championships in the 200 meter individual medley and the 500 free, and eventually swam in college at the University of Southern California, according to SwimSwam.

She was also a swimmer with the University of Maine from 2000 to 2001, according to the school’s alumni association.

NBC News could not immediately reach Cail’s family members Monday morning.

