Death of Hancock County man ruled a homicide

Oct. 9—The death of a Hancock County man last week has been ruled a homicide, state police said Sunday.

Police are still working to confirm the man's identity and the cause of death has also not been released, said Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Authorities responded to 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine on Oct. 3. A friend who stopped by the home discovered the man and contacted the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to Moss.

The death is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. There is no danger to the pubic, Moss said.