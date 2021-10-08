Death of homeless woman found near NYC psych center deemed homicide

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A homeless woman who died after being found unconscious on Randall’s Island was the victim of a homicide, officials said Friday.

Cops discovered victim Yatima Brown, 42, unconscious outside the Manhattan Psychiatric Center on E. 125th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, officials said. A bottle of vodka was found near the woman’s body.

EMS rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, where she died the next day.

While Brown didn’t appear to be injured, an autopsy revealed that she was the victim of a homicide, officials said. Police did not immediately disclose how she died.

No arrests have been made.

