Death at hotel investigated in Fort Smith

A death in Fort Smith over the Labor Day weekend at a hotel remains under investigation.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott, 7601 Phoenix Ave. Friday, Sept. 2 where a 60-year-old man was found dead.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that bystanders had located the 60-year-old white male," police reported.

The hotel staff had called 911 to report the death.

Anyone with information can call police at 479-709-5000.

A witness who was at the hotel said she was told the man had been stabbed. She said the hotel staff at first thought the man had suffered a heart attack. But the man also had a stab wound to the abdomen.

The cause of death has not been determined by the Sebastian County Coroner's office Wednesday, Sept. 14.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: The death of a man at a Fort Smith hotel remains under investigation.