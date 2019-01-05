The Death of the Industrial Conglomerate

United Technologies' (NYSE: UTX) breakup announcement was pretty much the sounding of the death knell for industrial megaconglomerates. It's a business model distinctly out of fashion, and last year saw the trend away from it accelerate, with General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) also taking action to become more focused companies. Let's take a look at what's going on and how investors should think about investing in these companies.

Why investors bought industrial conglomerates

In the glory days of the industrial conglomerate, it was all so easy. Investors bought stock and benefited from a secure and growing dividend supported by the various earnings and cash flow streams from the diverse set of businesses owned by the conglomerate. It didn't matter if one of the businesses -- say, GE Aviation or Honeywell's building technologies or United's Otis elevators -- was having a bad year, because the other businesses would support it.

Moreover, the reliable cash flow streams from businesses like United's Carrier & Otis and GE Healthcare gave the parent companies the financial firepower to invest huge amounts in high-ticket equipment that takes years to develop, such as GE's LEAP aircraft engine and HA gas turbine and United's Pratt & Whitney's geared turbofan aircraft engine. These products are hugely profitable over the long term (as service revenues kick in) but require vast initial investment.

In the end, it was all about the benefit of scale and diversity for the investor and the company. Meanwhile, earnings and dividends kept growing. So what went wrong?

Why industrial conglomerates fell out of fashion

There are probably many factors, but two of the most salient are as follows.

First, there's a growing realization that more focused companies perform better, and therefore they would be more productive if separated from the conglomerate structure.

Indeed, when United Technologies made its breakup announcement, CEO Greg Hayes candidly declared that "First and foremost, we believe that focused companies lead to improved operating discipline." That's a conclusion reached by studying "74 different spin transactions that have occurred over the last 10 years," according to Hayes.

He went on to disclose that Carrier and Otis didn't make investments "over the last decade that they would have made as an independent company," and he lauded the benefit of each company having its own capital structure and being able to make "capital allocation decisions to its particular business model." The latter also was a key reason behind Danaher's (NYSE: DHR) decision to spin off Fortive.

The second reason is that the market didn't appear to be giving stocks the kind of valuation premium that they commanded in the past. In fact, in the case of United Technologies, there was a clear discount to what the various business might be valued at if they were separately run -- a fact not lost on activist hedge fund managers who were pushing for a breakup.

One possible reason for the conglomerate discount is the growth in popularity of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. With a sector ETF, investors can buy a basket of stocks in one industry. Therefore, if you liked the aviation and construction industries (Honeywell and United Technologies), you could just buy ETFs in these industries rather than buying one (potentially risky) stock.