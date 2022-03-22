Death of infant in Kansas City ruled a homicide by medical examiner: police

The death of an infant has been ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Kansas City police.

The child, a 2.5-month-old boy, was not breathing when he was taken to a hospital on Jan. 6, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday. After being taken to the medical examiner’s office for evaluation, a “suspicious injury” was discovered on the child that prompted police to investigate the death as a homicide.

On March 14, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the infant’s death was in fact a homicide, Becchina said. Police did not immediately disclose additional details about the death.

Police have identified the boy as Tobias Wilson. Becchina said Monday that no one has been charged with a crime in the case.

The latest death brings the count of Kansas City homicides to 32 for this year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year the city saw 157 killings, the second-deadliest in its history.