Death of an infant under investigation in Somersworth

Apr. 6—Authorities are investigating the death of a month-old infant Tuesday morning in Somersworth.

Police and EMTs were called to a Somersworth home about 6 a.m. for a report of an infant who was not breathing and unresponsive, according to a news release. First responders determined the infant was "lifeless," and they began attempting resuscitation, efforts that continued at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. But the baby could not be revived, police said.

Police said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and medical studies. Authorities said they are withholding the family's name and address to protect their privacy at this time.

Somersworth police and the state Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the case. Anyone with information can call the police department at 603-692-3131, or leave an anonymous tip at 603-692-9111 or at www.somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.