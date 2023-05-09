Death of inmate being investigated by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

A man serving time in the Stanislaus County jail died of an apparent medical issue Monday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Funk, 50, died in a hospital, according to Sgt. Erich Layton. He did not have details about how long he’d been at the hospital or what led deputies to have him transferred there.

Layton said Funk’s death appears to be related to a medical issue, not the result of an assault, suicide or drug overdose. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Funk was serving a sentence for felony vandalism, Layton said. He’d been in custody since April 8 and would have been released in a few weeks.