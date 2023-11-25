Death of inmate in Henry County jail under investigation

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The Friday death of an inmate in the Henry County jail is under investigation.

According to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Department, the inmate, 40-year-old Heather Nicole Goodman, of Anderson, was being held in a medical holding cell with no other inmates at the time of her death.

She was reported to have laid down in a bed at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday "after normal activity.," the release said.

When jail staff arrived to serve Goodman breakfast at 5:05 a.m. on Friday, they noted she "appeared deceased" on the bed. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, and the Anderson woman was pronounced dead.

The Henry County Major Incident Team — including sheriff's deputies, New Castle police and Indiana State Police — is investigating the death.

Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said he was notified of the death at 5:34 a.m., adding that his prayers were "with the family and friends of Heather Goodman during this difficult time of loss."

Goodman had been transferred to the Henry County jail on Nov. 20, three days after being arrested in Madison County.

On Aug. 31, she had pleaded guilty in Henry Circuit Court 2 to possession of a narcotic drug. In October, a petition was filed to revoke her suspended sentence in that case.

