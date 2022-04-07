Death of inmate Jose Reanos-Mendoza unresolved: 'His momma needs to know what happened'

Family and friends mourning Jose Reanos-Mendoza want answers.

They want to know why their loved one died last fall at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro. Nearly a year later, they don't know, or aren't satisfied with official answers.

To them, Reanos-Mendoza is not another inmate, another crime statistic.

He's a brother. A friend. A man who made a living with his hands; with a soft spot for people in need.

A son.

"His momma needs to know what happened," Adan Cruz said from the front yard of a southeast Murfreesboro home he shared with three younger brothers, including Reanos-Mendoza.

"My brother was a good man."

Reanos-Mendoza is among the nine inmates since 2016 to die in custody of the sheriff's office either at the jail or hospital.

Adan Cruz of Murfreesboro poses with photo of his killed brother Jose Reanos-Mendoza, who died in an inmate fight July 2021 while serving 30-day sentence at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Days before his 30th birthday, Reanos-Mendoza died in a fight with another inmate.

Reanos-Mendoza was in jail on four counts of failure to appear in court, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. At the time of his death, family and friends told The Daily News Journal that Reanos-Mendoza was four days away from being released from a 30-day sentence.

'Good heart for everybody'

An autobody paint worker, Reanos-Mendoza was known to help his fellow Hastings Street-area neighbors when they needed car repairs.

"Jose has a good heart for everybody," Cruz said.

Reanos-Mendoza and his brothers are originally from Honduras. He attended high school in Miami, Cruz said, and learned to speak six languages: Spanish, English, Chinese, Arabic, French and Hebrew.

A construction worker with many skills including masonry, Cruz said his brother sometimes helped him with projects.

Sheriff's office responds

After the 2021 fight, a press release from Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh initially withheld inmate names, stating the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was investigating the incident.

“Deputies responded to the fight immediately with medical staff nurses who began treatment,” Fitzhugh said in the statement. “Emergency Medical Services paramedics transported the inmate to Skyline Medical Center (in Nashville) where he died later from his injuries.”

A grand jury indictment document on Aug. 2 states that Yoelbis Paz is accused of aggravated assault resulting in the death of Reanos-Mendoza. Other records potentially related to the fight are sealed as part of TBI's prosecution with district attorney general Jennings Jones.

Paz has had multiple hearings without entering a plea, including Monday (April 4). He's scheduled to return to court as part of a 9 a.m. April 28 docket before Circuit Court Judge James "Jimmy" Turner at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

How did Reanos-Mendoza die?

Neighbor Stephanie Ramirez wants to know why law enforcement officials transported Reanos-Mendoza to Nashville — instead of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Ramirez also wants to know what caused her friend to die.

Since the death, Cruz has heard from different witnesses about what happened to his brother at the jail. He's heard the fight may have been over a sandwich or pork chop, part of a sack meal tossed to inmates.

Two days before the death of Reanos-Mendoza, Cruz paid $40 to allow his brother to make phone calls from jail and $30 to buy him commissary food. Also, prior to the fight, he remembers his brother wanting to be moved to a different floor of the nine-story jail.

"He needed protection," Cruz added.

Mourners describe Reanos-Mendoza as smart, creative

Ramirez knew Reanos-Mendoza was a good mechanic when she needed a car repaired. She also remembered him responding when her vehicle ran out of gas.

"He brought it to me and made sure I was fine," Ramirez said.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Nataly Sanchez, called Reanos-Mendoza, "Papi."

Ramirez, while holding her son, Xavier, said she wants to obtain Reanos-Mendoza's DNA records to determine if he's the father of her baby.

Said Ramirez: "How fair is it if Jose is his dad and to be without a father?" Ramirez said rhetorically. "I need that closure."

Inmate deaths

The following shows list of nine inmates who have died in custody since 2016 either at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center or hospital:

Jonathan Maxwell: Jan. 30, 2016, suicide by hanging

Michael Murray: Feb. 6, 2016, suicide by hanging

Clifford Brothers: March 29, 2016, medical

Gwendolyn Taylor: Dec. 10, 2016, medical

Joseph Bauer: Nov. 16, 2017 suicide by hanging

Augustus Aristotle: Aug. 25, 2018, medical

Jose Reanos-Mendoza: July 18, 2021, TBI investigation.

Gage William Dalling: Feb. 4, 2022 TBI investigation

Charles Omotunde Taiwo: Feb. 6, 2022 under sheriff’s investigation

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

What's next with criminal case

Yoelbis Paz is accused of aggravated assault resulting in the death of Jose Reanos-Mendoza while they were inmates July 2021 at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro. Paz is scheduled to appear for a possible plea hearing during a 9 a.m. April 28 docket before Circuit Court Judge James "Jimmy" Turner at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

