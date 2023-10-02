Death of inmate at Monroe County Jail under investigation

An inmate at the Monroe County Jail died on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, a man in his 60s, was found unresponsive in his cell just before 11 a.m. Sunday, said sheriff's spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley. Deputies started life-saving measures on scene before the inmate was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly before noon.

The inmate was at the jail since Sept. 22 for a parole violation, according to the sheriff's office. He was screened by the jail's medical provider when he entered the jail and was housed in a medical unit at the jail, Hurley said.

The inmate's name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The incident is under investigation. The state Attorney General's Office and the New York State Commission of Corrections were alerted to the death.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Death of inmate at Monroe County NY Jail under investigation