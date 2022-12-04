Death investigation in Conover after body was discovered, sheriff’s office says

Deputies in Catawba County are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The department sent a release on Saturday night saying they responded to a report of a deceased person on Lee Cline Rd.

Responding officers said they found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Rd, just north of Conover.

According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person appears to be an adult man; the age and race have not been released.

Authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sherrif’s Investigators at 828-464-3112

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

