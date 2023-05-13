'Death investigation' follows report of shootings near Daleville

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County sheriff's deputies late Friday were investigating a shooting death, apparently of a woman, on a property in Salem Township south of Daleville.

Reports indicated three people were shot at a home in the 14400 block of West Corner Road. Two male victims were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Emergency vehicles on Friday night lined the 14400 block of Corner Road in Salem Township south of Daleville. Three people were believed to have been shot and at least one was dead as of 10 p.m.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said about 10 p.m. he could not confirm one of those men had later died. He did acknowledge a "death investigation" was underway.

Stanley said deputies believed they could account for everyone involved in Friday's incident, and that as of late Friday, no danger was posed to residents of the area.

The shootings were reported about 7:40 p.m. after one of the male victims apparently drove from the shooting scene to a Daleville business. He reportedly provided the information that led deputies to the scene along Corner Road where two other victims were found.

The female victim was apparently pronounced dead at that scene.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the shootings were tied to an earlier report of gunfire in nearby Chesterfield, in eastern Madison County.

The shooting scene along Corner Road was outside a two-story structure that resembled a small barn. A recreational vehicle was parked nearby, along with two cars.

Several emergency responders and Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr were among those at the scene.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: At least one person dead following report of shootings near Daleville