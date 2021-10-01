Death investigation in Jennings County

Oct. 1—JENNINGS COUNTY — The Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff's Office began a death investigation Thursday after a body was located along Ind. 3 in northern Jennings County.

At approximately noon Thursday, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office was called to Ind. 3 near the Jennings/Decatur County Line after an Indiana Department of Transportation mowing crew located the body of a deceased male near the roadway. The Indiana State Police responded to assist in the investigation.

The deceased male was soon identified as Joseph T. Gill, 27, of North Vernon.

Gill had been reported missing approximately two days prior and had not been located until his body was discovered Thursday.

The joint investigation by the Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff's Office is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Jenning's County Sheriff's Office.

Ind. 3 was closed in the area for approximately two hours while the investigation was ongoing.

The Westport Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff's Office, North Vernon Police Department, Westport Fire Department, Jennings County Coroner's Office, and Indiana Department of Transportation assisted with the investigation. — Information provided