Death investigation launched after man found dead near railroad tracks in Salem

Police

Salem police are investigating the death of a man who was found along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Portland Road and Beach Avenue NE.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a deceased adult near the tracks at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in an email to the Statesman Journal.

The manner of his death remains undetermined.

Officers were on the scene late into the evening and the investigation is still developing. No other details were provided.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem police investigating death of man found by railroad track