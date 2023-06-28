Death investigation launched after Salisbury woman's body found on Virginia Eastern Shore

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into the death of Kadisha Smith of Salisbury after her body was found on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

During the investigation, an individual was located who led detectives from the Wicomico and Accomack County sheriff’s 0ffices to a location in Virginia where Smith’s body was discovered June 23.

Smith’s next of kin was immediately notified.

The investigation surrounding Smith’s death and how her body ended up in Accomack County is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

The facts that are known at this time, have enabled the Sheriff’s Office to declare that there is no ongoing threat to the community as a result of this incident.

