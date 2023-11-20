Death investigation launched after teen found shot on Woodruff Farms Road in Columbus
A teenager is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Columbus, according to police.
Police responded around 5:40 p.m., Saturday, to the Piggly Wiggly in the 2400 block of Woodruff Farms road to reports of a person shot, according to a news release.
Police said they found the victim, later identified as Mondrell Gordon, 17, with a gunshot wound.
Gordon later died from his wounds at a local hospital, according to police.
The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.