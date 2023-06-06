Death investigation launched after welfare check in Kettering

A death investigation was launched after a welfare check in Kettering Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Kettering police were called to a welfare check in the 2500 block of California Avenue, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Police Department.

Police on scene confirmed to News Center 7 that a person was found dead inside the home.

The circumstances of their death remain under investigation and police said it is too early to determine if they are suspicious in nature.

Our News Center 7 crew on scene reported multiple Kettering police cruisers on scene and crime scene tape surrounding a home.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.