Death investigation launched in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday after a body was found in an abandoned home.

Heavy police presence was seen Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre along the 100 block of Carlisle Street.

28/22 News had crews on scene and police officers told us that they were there for a death investigation.

Wilkes-Barre Police and Pennsylvania State Police lined the street as they headed their investigation at a home on Carlisle Street.

As officers got to work, they brought out various gardening tools, such as shovels and buckets.

Both state and local officials were seen coming in and out of the residence for hours.

Neighbors watched as the investigation continued, saying although something like this isn’t common on their street, they’re not surprised.

“We haven’t really had any issues on this street, but it’s also known as the bad part of Wilkes-Barre, this is kinda new that’s happening here. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Jared Mellas.

The police investigation is taking place at a home on Carlisle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials tell us to expect more information on the death investigation on Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation that 28/22 News will continue to follow as it develops.

