Death investigation at LCCF

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life.

District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle.

Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday due to an attempted suicide. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Coroner Jill Matthews said an autopsy was performed by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert on Monday. Matthews ruled the manner of death as suicide.

Lasalle was recently jailed due to a probation violation filed Oct. 21, 2021.

Court records say Lasalle was sentenced to six months probation on a drug paraphernalia charge on Aug. 27, 2021. A probation violation was filed against Lasalle after a letter from the probation office was returned as undeliverable to her registered address on Susquehanna Avenue, Exeter. A notation was on the envelope that Lasalle did not reside at the Susquehanna Avenue address.