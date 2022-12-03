Death investigation after man found dead in Orange Mound, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Orange Mound on Saturday

Police said it happened at 7:25 a.m., officers responded to a man down in the 800 block of Haynes Street.

MPD said the 47-year-old man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no signs of foul play, according to police.

This is an ongoing death investigation.

