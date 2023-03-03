Death investigation after man found shot to death in Chester County, sheriff says

A death investigation is ongoing after a man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Chester County, officials said.

Deputies found the man off Meadowbrook Road before 9 p.m., according to a statement from the office of Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

The area is west of the city of Chester, south of S.C. 9.

Deputies found the victim after they responded to a report of shots fired. South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division and Chester County Coroner’s Office went to the scene late Thursday, sheriff officials said.

The coroner has not yet identified the man who died.

No other information about the shooting was available as of Friday morning, said Londa Pringle, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

