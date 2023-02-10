Death investigation near Fort Mill after body found, York County sheriff says

York County deputies are conducting a death investigation near Fort Mill after a person was found dead, officials said.

The fatality was discovered late Thursday in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is near the Town of Fort Mill in northern York County. Fort Mill Police Department officers assisted deputies Thursday with traffic and other duties as the area was searched.

Details about the probe have not been released, but the York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

UPDATE: (9:43 pm) Doby’s Bridge Rd. is now open. The case remains under investigation but we can say there’s no immediate danger to the public. We’ll work to get you all more information tomorrow. Thank you for your patience. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 10, 2023

Faris said Friday morning that the investigation remains ongoing.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not identified the person found deceased.

Doby’s Bridge Road runs from Tom Hall Street in Fort Mill through unincorporated York County to Lancaster County.

The area has large residential neighborhoods. Traffic was shut down in the area for around two hours late Thursday close to the Massey subdivision, Fort Mill police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.