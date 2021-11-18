Death investigation ongoing in Eugene's College Hill neighborhood

Police are conducting a death investigation at Monroe Street in Eugene.

Eugene police are conducting a death investigation in a house near the intersection of Monroe Street and 24th Avenue.

Police were first called to the house in the 2400 block of Monroe Street at 12:49 a.m. Thursday morning, before the Eugene Police Department's violent crimes unit was called in to assist with the death investigation, spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said.

Emergency responders from Eugene Springfield Fire were sent to the site to assist police at around 1:20 a.m., but shortly left the scene at around 1:25 a.m., according to the emergency CAD calls log.

McLaughlin declined to give additional details as to why there was a death investigation, and said there is no outstanding threat to the neighborhood or community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

