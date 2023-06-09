Death investigation ongoing after person shot to death in Chester County, SC

A person died after being shot Friday in Chester County, sheriff deputies said.

The shooting happened on Back Gate Street in the Gayle neighborhood, according to a statement from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. The area is west of the city of Chester near the intersection of U.S. 321 and S.C. 9.

Deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office remained on scene Friday afternoon conducting a death investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Chester County has around 32,000 people and is located between Rock Hill and Columbia. Friday’s fatal shooting is at least the fourth gun killing in Chester County since March.

In April, Sheriff Max Dorsey spoke out about gun violence in Chester County, saying the gun violence that is part of a national epidemic has brought anxiety to the community.

