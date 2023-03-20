Death investigation ongoing after teen killed in Clover, SC, shooting, officials say

A teen was killed Sunday in a shooting in Clover, S.C., officials said.

The person who died at the scene on Pinkney Street was identified as Keon Knox, 19, of Clover, according to a statement from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Gast and Clover Police Department spokesman Sgt. Tracy Reid said in written statements the death is being investigated.

Police responded to the area before 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The death investigation remains ongoing by the police department and coroner, officials said.

Clover is a town of around 7,000 residents west of Lake Wylie near the North Carolina state line, southwest of Charlotte and northwest of Rock Hill.

