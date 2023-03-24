Death investigation ongoing after two bodies found in Cape Coral, CCPD says

Cape Coral Police confirm two people are dead Friday afternoon.

Officer Brandon Sancho, spokesperson for Cape Coral Police, said the incident happened at 700 S.W. 12th St.

Sancho said the investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether police are treating it as a homicide as of Friday afternoon.

No arrests were made before publication.

