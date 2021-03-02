Death investigation ongoing after two found dead in Rock Hill hotel room, police say

Andrew Dys
·1 min read
Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday in a Rock Hill hotel room.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a room at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Springdale Road near Dave Lyle Boulevard, close to Exit 79 of Interstate 77, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Patrol, detectives, forensics, and crime scene units were dispatched to the hotel after the bodies were found shortly before noon, Chavis said.

Police did not say what condition the bodies were in. It appears that both people died at the scene, Chavis said.

“We are looking at the scene and the evidence to determine if there was any foul play,” Chavis said.

It wasn’t immediately known who found the bodies. Their identities have not been released.

Police, Rock Hill Fire Department, the York County Coroner’s Office and other emergency responders were on the scene.

