Death investigation opened after 3 bodies found in suburban Glenaire home: police

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three adults found dead inside a home in suburban Glenaire without any obvious signs of foul play, the agency said Wednesday.

Police found the bodies of the three adults around 1 p.m. inside a home in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The adults found were described by authorities as two females and one male, all related to one another.

Other identifying information was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the location by a neighbor who had not seen the residents for some time, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one is being actively sought by the sheriff’s office in reference to the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are to perform autopsies on the bodies as part of the investigation.