Death investigation opened for 53-year-old guest found in Olathe hotel room: Police

Police opened a death investigation Sunday after a 53-year-old woman was found deceased in her Olathe hotel room by police officers who had been called to conduct a welfare check.

Shortly before noon Sunday, police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street to check on a guest who had failed to check out, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a statement Monday.

Responding officers found the guest dead inside the room, Yeldell said. The cause remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Olathe police were asking anyone with information to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.