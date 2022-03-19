Death investigation at Our Place Inn wraps up

Mar. 18—The investigation into the unattended death of Catherine "Kitty" Pergerson at a residence on the Our Place Inn in property in Maggie Valley on Feb. 15 has ended.

Maggie Valley Police Chief Russ Gilliland issued a press release stating "no criminal charges will result" from the month-long investigation.

"During the investigation, Maggie Valley Police officials found reason to petition the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations to assist in the case," Gilliland said in the news release. "Our law enforcement agency conducted a thorough investigation into the cause of death. Our agencies' professional response has taken time to achieve our objective."

Gilliland thanked the community for being patient and offered condolences to the family.

The owners of Our Place Inn, Currin Brothers, LLC, were outspoken about their views on law enforcement. On several occasions the establishment's marquee sign posted messages that included the phrase ACAB, which stands for All Cops Are Bastards.

Gilliland said his department gave "110% to finding out what occurred."

"Even with that sign, as far as our police agency, we did everything we possibly could for that family in the middle of adversity," he said.