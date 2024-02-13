Death investigation prompts large emergency response along Neponset River in Milton

Authorities are investigating after a body was found on the Neponset River in Milton Tuesday morning, state police say.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and detectives responded to the banks of Neponset River around 9:10 a.m. after the body was found, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Members of the Marine and Dive teams also responded to the scene, MSP says.

A line of police vehicles could be seen near the Neponset Yacht Club.

Police were unable to identify the deceased individual or specific details regarding a potential cause of death.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW