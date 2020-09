A man’s body washed up on the beach in Surfside Wednesday night, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade, which handles homicide investigations for Surfside, said this is an “unclassified death investigation pending the medical examiner’s autopsy” report.

The body was found around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the beach around 95th Street. Surfside is just north of Miami Beach.

