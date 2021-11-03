Death investigation in Stuarts Draft after woman found in pond

File.

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a missing woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle Wednesday in a pond in Stuarts Draft, according to a press release.

At 12:41 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 300 block of Lake Road for a report of a missing female.

About an hour later, a deputy located an almost totally submerged 2004 Jeep Sport utility vehicle in a pond, the press release said. The deputy immediately requested assistance from Augusta County Fire-Rescue, the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Department, the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police.

Authorities recovered the vehicle from the pond and found the dead woman inside the Jeep.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said the deceased woman was the missing female who was being sought. A preliminary investigation revealed that a medical condition could have been a factor, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

