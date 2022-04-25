Death investigation under way after man killed Monday at south Petersburg gas station

Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
PETERSBURG — A violent 53-hour period in the city was punctuated early Monday morning when a person was found shot to death at a gas station in the southern part of the city.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to the Marathon Gas Station at 2755 South Crater Road. Officers found the unidentified male victim dead of a single gunshot wound.

No details have been released concerning a suspect or the motive for the shooting. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

It was the fourth reported shooting incident in Petersburg since Friday night and the second fatality.

Six people were shot within a couple of hours Friday night in the Walnut Hill East and Oakhurst areas in south Petersburg, and at the Aubrey Apartments community on Boydton Plank Road. Thirty-year-old Jamar Jones was killed in the first shooting at a parking lot on Fort Mahone Street, and three juveniles ages 11,12 and 16, along with another adult were shot at a residence on Holly Hill Drive. The sixth victim was shot at the apartment complex and taken to a Richmond hospital.

So far this year, eight people have been shot and killed in the city, three of them in the past week and five in the past month. At this point in 2021, three people had been killed.

This is a developing story.

