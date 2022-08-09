Death investigation under way in Petersburg; man found dead Tuesday on Shore Street

PETERSBURG — Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead late Tuesday morning in the city's Delectable Heights neighborhood.

Detectives are trying to piece together the events that led to the discovery of the man's body in the 500 block of Shore Street near its intersection with Bolling Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. following residents' calls of a person being down on the ground. By the time police arrived, the man had died.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss did not have an exact age, but he said the man appeared to be in his early 60s.

Anyone who may have information about this death is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police look into death of city man Tuesday morning