Death investigation underway after body found at north Georgia state park

Authorities are investigating a death in a Georgia state park.

Towns County sheriff officials said on Wednesday, just after 2 p.m., deputies received reports of a person hanging from a tree by a rope near High Shoals Falls.

Authorities have not provided additional information surrounding the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

