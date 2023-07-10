Death investigation underway after body found in Eustis

Eustis police have opened a death investigation after someone discovered a body Monday.

Investigators responded to David Walker Drive near Mount Homer Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Police had few details to share about the case, but said the body was located in a field near a cell phone tower.

READ: FHP: Arrest 40-year-old for double fatal crash in Orange County

As of 10 a.m., detectives remained at the scene working to gather more information about the death.

A spokesperson for Eustis Police Department told Channel 9 that while it was early in the investigation, circumstances surrounding the death did not appear suspicious.

READ: Fire destroys home in Marion County

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.