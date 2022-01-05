Death investigation underway after body found face down in Estates canal

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was reported floating in a Golden Gate Estates canal.

Sheriff's deputies Monday morning responded to 31st Avenue NE — east of the Orangetree community and south of Oil Well Road — after a teenager reported possibly seeing a dead body in the water when he was walking his dog, stated a CCSO incident report.

Investigators recovered a dead human body floating face down in the water at around 9 a.m. Monday. It appeared that the body had been in the water for an extended period of time due to decomposition and multiple bites from animals, the incident report says.

Deputies have yet to reveal if the body was that of a man or a woman.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene to conduct a review and assist in removing the body from the water.

This is an active investigation, according to the incident report.

