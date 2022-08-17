Death investigation underway after body found in Clover SC, police say

A body was found in Clover Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A death investigation is ongoing after the body was found off S.C. 55, said Chief Randy Grice of the Clover Police Department.

The body was found around 3 p.m, said Sgt. Tracy Reid of the police department.

No other information about the ongoing death investigation in in South Carolina, south of the North Carolina state line, has been released.

The York County Sheriff’s Office forensic unit was on the scene near a credit union off S.C. 55 with Clover officers Wednesday afternoon, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No identification information about the deceased has been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Clover is south of the North Carolina border with Gaston County.

Clover has around 7,000 residents. S.C. 55 bisects the town east and west. The area where the body was found is east of downtown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.